Nigeria's Enaira Goes Live After Official Launch By Buhari

25 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The CBDC's digital currency app and its merchant wallet are now live and available for download.

Nigeria's central bank digital currency (CBDC), the eNaira, has gone live after an official launching by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The launch took place at the State House in Abuja. An earlier plan to unveil the digital currency on October 1 was shelved.

Nigeria is one of only a few countries in the world to develop an official digital currency.

The eNaira was developed by fintech company Bitt, which is also behind the creation of CBDC in some East Caribbean countries.

At the launch Monday, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, said 500 million eNaira ($1.21 million) has already been minted.

The CBDC's digital currency app and its merchant wallet are now live and available for download.

The two apps, eNaira speed wallet and eNaira merchant wallet, are now available on Google playstore and Apple store.

A notice on the enaira website gives details into how the currency and the wallet will work.

"Get Ready With Your Accurate BVN Data For Your Hitch-Free Enrolment," it says.

"To sign-up on the eNaira speed wallet, you would be required to input the following details exactly as captured during your BVN enrollment.

"First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, State of Origin, and Email.

"Your Banks are waiting to assist you in validating and updating your BVN details to ensure seamless enrolment to the eNaira Platform," it says.

The central bank has also published the regulatory guidelines of the currency on its website.

"The guideline seeks to provide simplicity in the operation of eNaira, encourage general acceptability and use, promote low cost of transactions, drive financial inclusion while minimizing inherent risks of disintermediation of any negative impact on the financial system," it says.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X