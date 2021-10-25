Nigeria: Judge's Leave Stalls Hearing of Police Officer Who Allegedly Killed Teenager

The deceased's family insists their daughter was not killed by a stray bullet but was shot at close range.

A magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, has adjourned the hearing of the case involving a dismissed police sergeant, Samuel Philips, who allegedly shot Monsurat Ojuade, a teenager, at the Surulere area of Lagos.

The court registrar told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the hearing has been adjourned till December 14, because the magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, was on a six-week leave.

The registrar declined to say his name because he does not want it in published.

The deceased's family lawyer, Israel Mbaebie, said he would explore the option of having the case reassigned to another magistrate.

Background

The court had given a 30-day remand order for the officer in September following the application for remand by the police counsel when the defendant was presented at the court.

Mr Philips was arrested by the police for allegedly shooting Ms Ojuade at her residence at Mogaji street, Surulere, on September 11.

The incident happened while the police went on a raid at the area around 10:30 p.m.

Tosin Ojuade, the deceased's sister, had alleged that one of the officers tried to force the gate open from the outside and fired shots into the compound, and the bullet hit the deceased on her two thighs.

But the police claimed that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet, adding that the "erring police officer", a sergeant, has been dismissed and detained.

The deceased's family, through their lawyer, however, insisted that the teenager was shot at close range.