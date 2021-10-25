South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Appoints Commission On Khoi-San Matters

press release

Commencement of the Commission on Khoi-San matters

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has appointed members to serve in the Commission on Khoi-San Matters. The Commission has been established in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019) (TKLA).

The Minister has appointed four persons to serve as members of the Commission namely Prof Nico Adam Botha (Chairperson), Mr Douglas Langley Bennett (Deputy Chairperson), Dr (Prof retired) Edna Lorraine van Harte and Ms Nokubonga Nokwanda Mazibuko-Ngidi.

The term of office of the Commission commenced on 1 September 2021 and will end on 31 August 2026. This term may be extended by the Minister.

In terms of the TKLA the Commission is tasked to receive all first-time applications for the recognition of Khoi-San communities and leaders, investigate the applications received and make recommendations to the Minister on the possible recognition of Khoi-San communities and leaders. The date from which Khoi-San communities and leaders may submit applications to the Commission will be published in the Government Gazette. It is important to note that no applications can be received by the Commission until such a date has been published.

The Commission is currently developing processes and procedures to be followed during research, investigations, public hearings and meetings. Furthermore, the Commission is also developing the format of the application form and will in due course advise the Minister on the date from which applications can be submitted.

The Commission has also embarked on the process of establishing a toll-free line which will serve as an important communication channel between the Commission and Khoi-San communities across the country. This toll-free line will enable a prospective applicants to access valuable information relating to inter alia the application process, the criteria for recognition of a senior Khoi-San leader and community, upcoming awareness campaigns and applicable timeframes.

The application form and date from which applications can be submitted will be communicated, once finalised.