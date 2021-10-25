Angola: Taag Angola Resumes Windhoek Flights

Angola's national airline, TAAG Angola, last week resumed their Windhoek-Luanda route following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on travel between the two countries. TAAG Angola last operated the route on 19 March 2020 before it was suspended due the travel restrictions related to the pandemic and TAAG Angolan Airline Team Leader Carla Duarte, says the route is sentimental.

"We are pleased to be back again. This route has been very close to our operations, and resuming it means so much and gives a lot of impetus to our mutual economic and social revival amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, we recommit to this route - and it is our wish that we service it for many years to come," Duarte stated.

TAAG Angola last week arrived with 64 passengers on their resumption flight, and will be serving the Luanda-Windhoek route twice a week: on Mondays and Thursdays with the new DASH 8-400 Fleet.

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) welcomes back TAAG Angola at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), which now boasts a revamped and expanded terminal building since the last time the airline was at the airport.

"We are excited to have TAAG Angola back on our shores. This is good for business and indeed great for the economic and cultural ties that we share as neighbours," stated Bisey /Uirab, NAC CEO.

/Uirab added that airlines help generate trade, promote tourism and create employment opportunities. "Air transport enables millions of people to connect in cultural exchange, and it also boosts the tourism industry, which is a major economic factor both in the original countries and in the tourist destination countries - and this has been true with our relationship."

As the world continues to open up amid a controlled Covid-19 pandemic, NAC now has Airlink, FlyWestair, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover and now TAAG Angola calling at HKIA, with more airlines expected before the end of 2021.