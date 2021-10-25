Namibia: 28 Women Equipped With Sewing Skills

25 October 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

About 28 Windhoek women completed a three month sewing training course this week at the City of Windhoek (CoW).

The City said this is part of their social welfare initiative and helps address the needs of vulnerable groups among residents and it works to develop the potential of individuals, families and communities.

The initiative further aims to empower vulnerable people with various skills so that they become independent and self-reliant and it is also part of their impact mitigation strategy for gender violence, HIV/AIDS and poverty.

Section Head of Social Welfare, Cecilia Maruta said the project has the potential to address poverty and unemployment among women.

"However a lack of resources that included sewing machines and electricity at homes, hamper the continued progress of the beneficiaries," she added.

She said that after the training course, the CoW follows up by doing assessments to identify the challenges experienced by the course beneficiaries and try to address them accordingly. The course was conducted at the UN Plaza Community Hall and the Onghuwo Ye Pongo Community Centre in Okuryangava.

The sewing training course started in 2006 with funding from the USAID, who procured sewing machines and other start-up material and since then CoW has been running the programme.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X