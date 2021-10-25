Sudan: IGAD Statement On The Current Political Development In Sudan

25 October 2021
Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa (Djibouti)

Djibouti — The IGAD Executive Secretary is alarmed by the current political developments in Sudan and is following the situation very closely.

The Executive Secretary strongly condemns any attempt to undermine the transitional government and urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint.

He further calls for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all arrested political leaders.

Sudan is the current chair and important founding member of IGAD and the organisation stands ready to support the transitional government of Sudan and the Sudanese people consolidate peace and democratic gains.

