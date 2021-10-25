Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the Situation in Sudan

25 October 2021
African Union (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with deep dismay of the serious development of the current situation in Sudan, which has resulted, among other things, in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials.

The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Decree. The Chairperson reaffirms that dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition.

The Chairperson further calls for the release of all arrested political leaders and the necessary strict respect of human rights.

