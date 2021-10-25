Gambia: Gff Set Dates for National Division One League 2021-22 Season

The Competition Department of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has set November 9th to 19th November as the commencement of the new national leagues for both male and female in the first and division leagues of the country.

The head of competition who doubles as second vice president of GFF Ebou Faye confirmed the development in exclusive interview with Alkamba Times.

"Last year we started the league late and did not want to fall into that trap this time around. We all understand the limited playing grounds in the country due to the rehabilitation of majority of parks in the Greater Banjul Area. The rehabilitation turned out to be a total failure from the Federation and took full responsibility," he stated.

"We will start the league earlier as we have more teams this season compare to the previous season. Both first and second division were increased from 14 to 16 and 16 to 18 teams respectively," he added.

The Competition Department recently concluded a nationwide tour and had a discussion with all regional bodies responsible for football in their various regions. The discussion were centered on the commencement of the National league, U-15 and school football to be organised in all the seven regions among other things.

