Gambia: Darboe Says He Will Be Nominated As He Allays Fear of Supports

25 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The Secretary general and party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), A.N.M. Ousainou Darboe, has allayed the fear of supporters, while sending a clear message to those who believe he would not be nominated, saying he had obtained his income tax clearance and that he would be nominated.

Mr. Darboe's comments came following widespread rumour that he might be disqualified as he returned from a nationwide tour that sought to sell the party's 5-point agenda in a style fashion.

Highlighting on the ongoing issue of his qualification to run for presidential elections in December, Hon. Darboe said: "I'm going to be nominated. We are doing the preparatory acts for the nomination and I am happy to announce to you that the so-called reason why they believe Ousainou Darboe will not be nominated no longer holds.

"I will tell you that I have on the 16th of October obtained my income tax clearance and in the next couple of days, I am going to prepare a declaration of my assets which I will submit to the IEC before the 1st of November, on my nomination date, so that those people who want to take objection, who want to go to court to challenge Ousainou Darboe's nomination are free to do so," he continued.

"They will find Ousainou Darboe on a terrain that he is very familiar with, more familiar with than any of them. They will find me there and we will teach them what happens to busy-bodies."

