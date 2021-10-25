Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Fines Solar Enterprise FC Players

25 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) has fined Solar Enterprise FC players Jerreh Bojang, Bubacarr Bojang alias Boy Neneh and Jamba Gitteh for using abusive language against match officials after their match with Red Star FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan.

The trio were fined D500 each for using abusive language against match officials after their side (Solar Enterprise FC) 1-0 defeat to Red Star FC in Gunjur summer biggest football jamboree.

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) has also fined Kombo Real Estate FC D3, 000 for attacking match officials after losing to Mighty Ajax FC 1-0 in Gunjur wet season biggest football fiesta.

The Kombo South Coastal Town Sports Committee appealed to nawetan teams in Gunjur to maintain discipline during and after matches to avoid fines and suspensions.

