Gambia: Musa Barrow, Ali Sowe Continues Impressive Scoring Forms

Gambian international duo strikers Musa Barrow and Ali Sowe have continued their impressive goal scoring form for their Italian Serie A and Russian Premier League sides respectively.

Musa Barrow scored his fourth league goal of the season during Bologna's 4-2 lost at home to AC Milan in their week-9 fixture of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's second goal to level the scores in the 52nd minute after Zlatan Ibrahimovic own-goal in the 49th minute.

The ill-tempered encounter which saw two Bologna players sent off also saw the former Hawks FC attacker scoring his fourth league goal of the season for the Red and Blues.

Musa Barrow has been involved in five Serie A goals (three goals, two assists) since the start of October, at least more than any other player in the period, according to Opta.

Musa Barrow and his Bologna side would be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit Napoli on October 28.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe also scored his second goal of the season for his Russian side Rostov during their 4-0 home win over Arsenal Tula in their week-12 fixture of the Russian Premier League played at the Rostov Arena on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Gambian international scored his side's second goal in the 29th minute after Kento Hashimoto scored the opening goal in the 27th minute.

Dmitry Poloz and Denis Terentyev both added their names on the score-sheet in the 62nd and 64th minutes respectively.

Serekunda-born player Ali Sowe has now scored 2 goals in five appearances for his Russian club so far this season.

The victory has moved Rostov level on points (12) with Arsenal Tula as they occupy 12th position while Arsenal Tula sits 13th position

