Gambia: Tango Evaluation Training Reaches Wcr

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations of the Gambia (TANGO) recently extended its monitoring and knowledge analysis of policies, gender, budgeting, and human rights tostakeholders inWest Coast Region (WCR) after successful engagements in Kanifing Municipality and Banjul.

The project is called strengthening human rights and good governance and supported by the United Nations Democratic Funds (UNDEF)."

Speaking during the two-day training held in Brikama, Alhagie S. Cham, Programs Officer at TANGO explained the importance of the training, saying they conducted a series of trainings across the regions that needed evaluation.

"We are monitoring the impact it has on the people because at the end of any training there should be a follow-up to see whether the training impact the lives and livelihood of the people. During our trainings with Banjul and KM, participants spoke on how the training impacted their various institutions."

He stated that the training welcomed members from youth groups, women, differently abled, local authorities, and religious groups, adding that the targeted groups are very important in the country's developmental process which was why they were chosen to understand more on policies and human rights.

"Anyone who does not know his or her right will fail in its developmental endeavours because they cannot hold the government to task.

Ismaila Jaiteh, a records clerk at WCR Governor's office emphasised the timeliness and importance of the training for the country.

"The training is very important, knowing that good governance and human rights are key issues when it comes to domestic politics and even international politics. As key actors in policies, human rights, and budgets, it is crucial to have such training because it will really reflect on our works," he said.

Mr Jaiteh reiterated that his expectation is to be better in implementing public policies at the end of the training. He described participants as very lucky because they have an experienced resource person who greatly impacted them.

