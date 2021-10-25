Gambia: Japanese Ambassador Tatsuo Introduces New Hon. Consul to Gambia

The Gambia was honoured to welcome His Excellency, Mr. Arai Tatsuo, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of The Gambia from 21 October to 23 October to attend to very important events.

Ambassador Arai paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Adama Barrow on 21st October 2021, followed by his attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the project Cancer Confrontation Care and Consolation of The Gambia (C3G) on 21st October 2021 at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, a project implemented within the framework of the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security projects funded by the Government of Japan.

The following day, 22nd October 2021, His Excellency Ambassador Tatsuo met with Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia to sign an Exchange of Notes relating to the Japanese Food Assistance to the people of The Gambia.

During both visits, His Excellency Ambassador Tatsuo was accompanied by Mr Charles V.S. Madi, seizing the opportunity to introduce Mr. Madi to His Excellency Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, and to Dr. Tangara, as the newly appointed Honorary Consul General of Japan to the Republic of The Gambia, a post previously held by his late father George Madi Snr. for over 30 years.

We congratulate Mr. Madi on his appointment and hope he will continue his father's legacy towards strengthening the ties of solidarity and friendship between the Government of the Republic of The Gambia and the Government of Japan, for the benefit of the Gambian people.

