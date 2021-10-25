Gambia: Barrow, Sall & Embalò Inaugurate Over $700m Joint Omvg Project

President Adama Barrow with his counterparts President MackySall of Senegal and President Umaro Sissoco Embalò of Guinea Bissau over the weekend inaugurated a $700 million The Gambia River Development Organisation (OMVG) Soma sub-station to solve electricity constraints of The Gambia, Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Barrow explained that the project has an international character and attracts the kind interest of The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and the West African sub-region.

"I am hopeful that its significance and impact will be positively felt and welcomed within the sub-region. As a result, its successful completion deserves endorsement and commendation in the African continent and it should serve as a reference point and source of inspiration and emulation."

Barrow stated that the project will continue to strengthen the countries' relations and cement the bond of solidarity among the four countries.

"If there was a need for a piece of evidence to indicate that south-south cooperation could work or that African could unite, work together and develop the African continent to march other continents, this project will certainly be sufficient for the purpose. With this view, I congratulate all those that contributed to the completion of this project."

He continued that in perusing his target of providing energy for all by 2025, The Gambia government continues to pay attention to people in the rural area, saying this guided the selection of Soma as the location of the substation.

Barrow said the Soma substation has an overall generation capacity of 225/30 kV, adding it is one of the 15 substations in a loop of OMVG energy projects. He said its power supply will be generated from the clatter and suavity hydroelectric plant in Guinea.

President Sall thanked President Barrow for the warm hospitality and expressed delight in attending such an important event in the sub-region. He said the interconnection of the Soma substation will reach the Gambia-Senegal border towards the Kaolack substation and from Soma towards the Tanaff substation.

"President Barrow is playing a crucial role in the OMVG project. The interconnection is very important because the electrification will reach both Senegal, Gambia, Guinea, and Guinea Bissau. The relations between Gambia and Senegal, there will be 50 megawatts that will come from Senegal for the development of the Gambia."

President Sissoco thanked Barrow and expressed a similar sentiment for taking part in the commissioning of the substation that link the four countries.

"We have to join our efforts and work together for the development and the prosperity of our people. The inauguration of this important energy project is a step in that direction we all continue to work and build peace and stability for all."

