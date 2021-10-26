Africa: Troika Statement On Military Takeover in Sudan

25 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The text of the following statement was released by the Troika: Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

The Troika is deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and condemns the suspension of the institutions of state, the declaration of state of emergency, and the military forces detaining Prime Minister Hamdok as well as other members of the civilian leadership. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained. The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.

The rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be respected; violence and bloodshed must be avoided; and communication networks must be restored.

The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government. This remains the best guarantee for the long-term stability of the country and the broader region. We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition.

