Sudan: At Least Four Dead As Sudan Military Fire On Anti-Coup Demonstrators

Khartoum — At least four people were killed, and 80 injured, as Sudanese military forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at civilians today. Tens of thousands of Sudanese answered a call by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) - the main civilian drivers of the revolution that overthrew the 30-year Al Bashir dictatorship in 2019 - to take to the streets in a mass campaign of civil disobedience and deny any cooperation to the military coup.

The streets in Khartoum and a number of cities across Sudan including El Gezira, were filled with tens of thousands of protesters rejecting the coup. The Sudan Central Doctors Committee and medical sources say that at least four people have been killed and more than 80 injured when tear gas and live ammunition was used against civilians. The doctors say that some of the demonstrators have critical injuries that required surgery.

A large number of demonstrators gathered in front of the Sudanese Parliament in parliament in Omdurman, and protesters continued to cross the bridges from Bahri and Omdurman to Khartoum, which had been blocked to vehicles, on foot, to participate in the rally in front of the General Command of the armed forces in central Khartoum.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a large number of vehicles carrying military forces pursued the demonstrators and tried to remove barricades erected by protestors. Video footage showed military attacks on civilians in various neighbourhoods.

Coup

The head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has declared a State of Emergency in the country after the military seized power in a dawn coup in Khartoum today. Minister Abdallah Hamdok, as well as several civilian members of the Sovereignty Council have been placed under arrest and all organs of civilian government have been suspended.