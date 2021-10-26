Nigeria: PDP Raises Alarm Over Fresh Legal Moves to Stop Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has said it won't halt the October 30 national convention of the party.

Secretary of the National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, stated this in a in a statement on Sunday evening, wherein he alerted the party leadership of a plot to use a High Court in Kaduna to stop the October 30/31 convention.

Makinde, who described those who approached the court to stop the convention as misguided party members, said the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) acted in good faith when it fixed the convention for October 30 and 31.

He noted that alerting members of the party and members of the public about the plot stop the convention became necessary for the plotters to know that the party was aware of the actions of a few misguided members who have approached an High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent the PDP from holding its national convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

"Notwithstanding their right to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to air their grievances, we maintain that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has acted in good faith in fixing our convention for October 30 and 31. It is not meant to witch-hunt anyone or to truncate anyone's mandate.

"Therefore, we call on all members and supporters of the PDP to ignore this distraction as we prepare to host a convention that will send a clear signal to Nigerians that the PDP is the only party that has the will and the might to rescue Nigeria from the catastrophe that we have been enduring for the past six years.

"We are aware that a clearly united PDP is a threat to the forces that seek to divide us. Therefore, we urge our teeming supporters nationwide to keep the faith as we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that we will not be distracted from our goal.

"We are determined to strengthen our party structure and put in the work needed to unify and restore our great nation back on the path to economic prosperity and greatness.

"We therefore urge all party faithful to continue to rally support as we prepare to host our National Convention on October 30 and 31, 2021," Makinde said.