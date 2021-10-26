Nigeria: #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards 2021-22 - Nominations Now Open!!!

Blog

Nigeria Health Watch is proud to announce the second #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards to celebrate exemplary, evidence-based and accurate reporting of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria.

The #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards will honor journalists who have produced coverage in print/digital, audio and video formats that report on all dimensions of epidemic preparedness sin Nigeria. Submissions are now closed.

Winning entries will feature great storytelling that -- among other strengths -- informs on the current state of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, particularly funding, empowers audiences to demand for more funding for epidemic preparedness, and holds power to account. The judges will recognise work that communicates the many dimensions of epidemic preparedness sin Nigeria; that highlights and scrutinizes budgeting and funding for epidemic preparedness in Nigeria; that improve community awareness on infectious diseases and defines the roles of citizens in demanding increased funding for epidemic preparedness.

Exemplary reporting and commentary that provides a model on how journalists should cover epidemic preparedness, will be celebrated.

Journalistic work published or broadcast from January to November 2021 is eligible. Journalists across Nigeria are invited to submit entries. Published submissions from freelancers are also welcome.

The award will be in 3 categories:

Print/Digital news

Radio

Television

Criteria for Nomination

Print and broadcast journalists are eligible for nomination if they have written an article or produced a radio or television programme that meets the following criteria:

Length of submission

a. Written English articles of minimum 650 words in length published in print or digital news platform

b. Radio/TV show that is 30 minutes or longer

Frequency

a. Print and Digital: Must have written and published 2 or more articles on the topics below.

b. Radio and TV: Must have produced 2 or more shows on the topics below

The nominated article, programme or production should capture the following and must have been published or aired between the period of January 1, 2021, to November 30, 2021:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Communicate the many dimensions of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria

Inform on the current state of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, with special focus on funding

Highlight and scrutinise budgeting and funding for epidemic preparedness in Nigeria

Improve community awareness on infectious diseases, empower citizens to demand for more funding for epidemic preparedness and hold power to account.

Nomination Process

Awards nominations can be submitted online: (Ibukun please create the google form and share the link with Sam)

Journalists, readers, media institutions or interested others such as civil society and academia may submit nominations.

Each valid nomination must contain the name of the nominee, verifiable details of the published article(s) or programme(s), their media affiliation(s) and the contact information (email address and phone number) of the nominee.

Nomination closes on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Winners will be announced at an in-person award ceremony on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards is part of the Prevent Epidemics project which is funded by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), a program of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids" and "Vital Strategies"