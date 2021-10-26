Kenya: 5 Parties Sign MOU Ahead of 2022 Elections

Nairobi — At least five political parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together ahead of the 2022 General Elections set for August next year.

They include Muungano Party, Agano Party, Daraja Party, Empowerment & Liberation Party (ELP) and Justice and Freedom Party which will work under The Eagles National Alliance.

"The Eagle alliance welcomes political parties civil society groups and all other like-minded organizations, including religious groups led by the church, to join us in this momentous journey," said Bishop Daniel Kwesi, the Director-General at Grace Ministers Alliance when they made the announcement on Monday.

Agano party leader and presidential aspirant Mwaure Waihiga expressed confidence in the alliance stating that they are committed to have leaders who will help fight corruption in the country.

"We are presenting ourselves to Kenyans as the first horse, we are re not the second or third. We are presenting ourselves and our presidential candidates because we have heard the cry of Kenyans," said Wahiga, "We want leaders and a presidential candidates who will deal with corruption at its root. Not just the present and future but the past."

Empowerment & Liberation Party leader Rose Mulwa urged women to come together and register as voters in order to have a say in the distribution of resources in the country.

"I want women to register, join me in the party so that we can participate and take positions in politics and we will have a say in the distribution of resources," she said and assured that the alliance will provide opportunities to the youth.

"With this alliance, we will make sure the youth get all the opportunities available," she added

The alliance also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the voter registration exercise to enable more Kenyans take part in the election.

"We cannot also forget to remind all who are eligible to continue to register as voters for the upcoming elections. In this regard, we urge the IEBC to extend the voter registration period, to enable Kenyans to exercise their right to vote," she said.

Political activities have intensified in the country as it gears up for elections in August next year.

At least 5 aspirants have declared interest to vie for the presidency to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

Those in the race so far include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kaonzo Musyoka, KANU's Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula.

Others are Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a), businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others.