East Africa: Projects Worth U.S.$140 Million Set to Boost Vaccines, Healthcare in West and East Africa

Nairobi — The West and East Africa nations are set to benefit from projects worth USD140 million to boost their healthcare sector, vaccines and attract the much-needed investment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Africa Investment Forum team representing the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors showcased two projects during a virtual investor round-table last week.

The first opportunity, with a project cost of USD 96 million, will lead to the development of a 250-bed specialist hospital offering world class healthcare services in a West African Country.

The second entails the construction of a USD45 million World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualified vaccine production plant in East Africa that will be capable of routine production of three vaccines, including for COVID- 19.

Development Partners International, Principal Jean-Philippe Syed, said the African hospital sector, and in particular health tourism, had suffered as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Other challenges mentioned by the participants include overcoming cold chain and last-mile-delivery issues, and ways to scale up pilot technologies, such as the use of drones to facilitate vaccine delivery.

At a panel discussion held last week, Africa Investment Forum Senior Director Chinelo Anohu referenced the East Africa vaccine plant project in the context of Africa's current limited access to Covid-19 vaccines.

"Through trade and investment, particularly in its pharmaceutical sector, the continent can avoid vaccine inequity," Anohu said.

"What we are looking to provide with the Africa Investment Forum is a co-investment platform where you mobilize domestic investors, mobilize project sponsors for the continent, and then mobilize international investors, those who are looking to make an investment and get a profit," he said.

Senior Executive, Strategic Trade at Aspen Pharmacare Stavros Nicolaou, said Africa's disease burden--the highest of any continent--made preventive care, including vaccines, all the more important for Africans.

"The need for pharmaceuticals will increase the requirements for partnerships that can overcome constraints such as research & development," he noted.

The round-table is part of a series of events organized by the Africa Investment Forum and hosted by the Atlantic Council to drum up interest in the Forum's upcoming Market Days, where a range of investment opportunities will be unveiled.

The Africa Investment Forum aims to channel investment into Africa with this year's market days, to be held on 1-3 December, to showcase transformative investment opportunities from across the African continent, many with the potential to drive Africa's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.