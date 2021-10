Damini Ogulu, Nigerian music star popularly known as Burna Boy, says he is not getting married.

The Grammy award-winning singer stated this in an Instagram post on Monday.

He said he usually tells his mother that he'll never get married and she gets worried over it.

He wrote, "My mum hates it so much when I tell her I'm never getting married. She turns red!!

"My own issue is that now, I'm not too sure if I really mean it or I just say it to piss her off."