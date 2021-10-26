Nigeria: Some People Will Be Happy When I'm No More - Tiwa Savage

25 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian music star, has said some people will be happy when she is no more.

She said this in an Instagram post on Monday.

The diva said she was sad when she lost her dad and Obama DMW, Davido's associate, who is also known as "44".

"I was sad at the passing of my dad and 44 but at least they are no longer in this cruel place. Some people will be happy when I am no more," she wrote.

Tiwa Savage wrote this amid the backlash generated by her leaked sex tape.

Although the tape generated controversy, the Somebody's Son crooner has remained in the limelight.

This weekend she attended at least two parties and also partook in different activities.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X