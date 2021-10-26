Nigeria: Some People Will Be Happy When I'm No More - Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, Nigerian music star, has said some people will be happy when she is no more.

She said this in an Instagram post on Monday.

The diva said she was sad when she lost her dad and Obama DMW, Davido's associate, who is also known as "44".

"I was sad at the passing of my dad and 44 but at least they are no longer in this cruel place. Some people will be happy when I am no more," she wrote.

Tiwa Savage wrote this amid the backlash generated by her leaked sex tape.

Although the tape generated controversy, the Somebody's Son crooner has remained in the limelight.

This weekend she attended at least two parties and also partook in different activities.