Nigeria: To Boost Production, CBN Unveils New Policy to Fund 100 Private Sector Companies Every 100 Days

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday unveiled a new financial instrument titled, "The 100 for 100 PPP - Policy on Production and Productivity" to boost support for selected private sector companies in the country.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced this at the launch of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the eNaira at the State House.

He said the policy seeks to "advertise, screen, scrutinize and financially support 100 targeted private sector companies in 100 days, beginning from 01 November 2021, and rolling over every 100 days with new set of 100 companies, whose names will be published in National Dailies for Nigerians to verify and confirm."

He said the new policy will also be anchored in the CBN Development Finance Department under his direct supervision.

The CBN governor pointed out that the initiative was the best and most sustainable way to address the Naira's value - whether in hard currency or digital eNaira - through production, production and more production.

He said,"Working through banks, the financial instrument will be available to their customers in critical areas to boost the production and productivity, and to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy.

"After these 100 projects by companies in the first hundred days from November 1, we will take the next 100 companies/projects for another 100 days beginning February 1, 2022, and then another 100 companies for another 100 days beginning from May 1, 2022."

He said the the purpose of the instrument was to take further steps to reverse the country's over reliance on imports.

Emefiele said,"We believe that if we target and support the right companies and projects, we will see a significant, measurable and verifiable increase in local production and productivity, reduction in certain imports, increase in non-oil exports, and improvements in the FX-generating capacity of the economy."

