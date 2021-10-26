Nigeria: We Are Yet to Receive Any Petition in Ogun - APC Committee

<i>Mr Obahiagbon said the committee will wait for 48 hours and if there are no petitions, would submit its reports as such.</sub>

The <a target="_blank" href="http://apc.com.ng">All Progressive Congress</a> (APC) Appeal Committee for Ogun State has given aggrieved members of the party 48 hours to submit their petitions.

The Patrick Obahiagbon-led committee, which is set to begin sitting on October 26, said it is yet to receive any petition since the congress held on Saturday October 16.

The congress in Ogun State <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/490197-gunshots-in-ogun-as-abiodun-amosun-factions-elect-parallel-apc-excos.html">degenerated into violence</a> as the two factions of the party in the state - one loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the other to his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, elected parallel executives.

The committee set up by the Mai Buni-led National Caretaker Committee is made up of five members led by Mr Obahiagbon.

The five-man committee is to receive and address petitions from aggrieved members of the party over the recent state congresses, in order to ensure equity, justice and guarantee integrity of the congress.

The members of the committee include Mr Obahiagbon as Chairman and C.J Chiwuba as Secretary.

Others are Muazu Bawa Rajua, Aboge-Isaac Felix, and Jubrin Akowe as members.

Mr Obahiagbon, while speaking at a press briefing held at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta on Monday, said the committee will wait for 48 hours and if there are no petitions, would submit its reports as such.

He said the committee will begin sitting at the Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday to receive petitions from members who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the congress.

"It is to be noted that in all cases where party congresses had taken place, appeal committees, have been subsequently empowered by the Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee of the APC, in line with our party's constitution, to review the congresses to ensure justice, equity, fair play and guarantee the integrity of the entire process," Mr Obahiagbon said.