Malawi Receives Extra Covid-19 Vaccine

26 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

320,000 dosses of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The vaccine will be distributed to different hospitals across the country. On Saturday, the country also received AstraZeneca vaccine and over 600,000 dosses have arrived in the country within two days.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe, told the local media that this was an addition to dosses that are already in the country.

"We already had a distribution plan and we will just follow the plan to distribute the vaccine," explained Chikumbe.

Commentator on health issues, George Jobe, has asked all Malawians who are not yet vaccinated to do so now.

"Let us all get vaccinated so that as a nation we can be prevented from the pandemic," Jobe said.

Numbers of new Covid-19 cases have decreased in the country.

However, there is need for government to embark on vigorous nationwide awareness campaign on the importance of the vaccine as some people are still reluctant to get the vaccine.

