Nigeria: Oil, Gas to Remain Fuel of Choice Till 2070, Insist Explorationists

Peter Uzoho

Amid the call by climate change advocates for countries of the world to discourage the use of fossil fuels and shift cleaner energy sources, explorationists in Nigeria have said that oil and gas will remain the fuel of choice in the foreseeable future.

The President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Mrs Patricia Ochogbu, who stated this, noted that conventional and non-conventional hydrocarbons were likely to remain the main component of the energy mix even in the next five decades.

Ochogbu advanced the position of the association at the weekend during a press conference heralding the 39th edition of NAPE's annual international conference and exhibition slated to hold in Lagos between November 14 and 18, 2021.

The theme of the conference which is planned to hold both physically and virtually, is "Petroleum Exploration and Production in a New World: What Next After the Global Crises."

The NAPE boss questioned the possibility of Nigeria and other countries abandoning oil and gas now and even by 2050, with the growing world population and the need to satisfy their energy needs.