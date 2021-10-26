Nigeria: Lagos Faults Nigeria's Centralised Electricity Supply System

26 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Peter Uzoho

The Lagos State Government has raised concerns over the country's inefficient and over-centralised electricity supply system, resulting in the state's residents generating over 4,500mw through the use of generators.

Speaking in Lagos during a panel session at the just concluded 2021 Energy Sustainability Conference (ESC) organised by the Energy Institute Nigeria, the state's Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, said the distribution companies (Discos) in the state only supply 900 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Lagos.

The Theme of the conference was "Accelerating Sustainable Energy Solutions through Policy Implementation: Prospects and Limitations."

He noted that the 900MW supplied by the Discos translated to just 30W per person while the residents generate 4500MW by themselves. The two Discos supplying electricity to Lagos are Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric (IE).

Odusote said: "Today, in Lagos, the distribution companies supply 900MW into the market. Now, for a mega city of 27 million people, that means about 30watts per person. Lagos is the industrial commercial sector of Nigeria and we have 30watts per person to share.

"Let's compare with South Africa that has 110watts per person. Now, this energy concentration has significantly increased in the industrial areas. So, if you look at Lagos and look at other countries, the central system is not supplying the energy that we need, "he said.

