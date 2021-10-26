Tanzania: Zanzibar Begins Primary, Form II National Exams

Zanzibar — THE national exams for Primary School pupils and Form II have begun in the Isles, with the ministry of Education and Vocational Training cautioning candidates and teachers against cheating.

The exams, in all schools in Unguja and Pemba, involve pupils of Standard IV, VI, and Form Two students.

Whereas Standard IV started writing their exams yesterday till today, the Standard VI will sit for their exams from tomorrow until November 2nd and Form II will begin on 3rd to 12th November.

There are 465 Centres for Standard IV, 427 for standard VI and 295 for Form II.

"Students, teachers, and invigilators should not get involved in exam cheatings or else they will risk getting punishment," warned Mr Zuberi Juma Khamis- Director, Zanzibar Examination Council (ZEC).

He detailed that a total of 54,324 (26,745 girls) have been registered for STD IV with an increase of 3,372 candidates compared to last year while Standard VI candidates are 47,471 (include 22,715 boys) up by 13, 253 candidates in 2020, and that 32,957 (include 17,405) will sit for Form II lower by 9,165 last year.

The ZEC director said that a total of 1,981 invigilators will supervise standard IV, 1,796 invigilators for standard VI and 1,284 invigilators for Form two.

"I would like to thank all schools and teachers for preparations the have made. I hope regulations and laws guiding to exams will be observed."

He also urged members of the public to help maintain peace and stability and distance themselves from any act or attempt of cheating in examination because his office will remain vigilant throughout the exams period to identify and arrest cheaters.

The mentioned Zanzibar exams fall under the jurisdiction of ZEC while the National Form IV and Form V examinations are under the union government's National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA).