Uganda: The Clues Are Clear and Plenty, Museveni Speaks Out On Bus Explosion

Uganda's capital city, Kampala (file photo).
26 October 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Reporter

President Museveni has said the hunt for persons behind two domestic terrorism attacks that have so far claimed two lives and injuring several others in a space of three days, is on.

Mr Museveni in a statement released via his twitter handle last evening, said the "clues are clear and plenty."

"As the hunt for the criminals of Pader who were trying to blow up Lokech's funeral service, Komamboga where one young Ugandan person was killed and 3 injured, continues, another low power explosive happened on a bus going to Ishaka, killing one person and injuring another one," the President said.

"The Police are investigating whether the person blown up was the one carrying the bomb or not," he added.

Photos and videos shared on social media Monday evening showed a man's head leaning against a shuttered window, with reports indicating that he was one of the victims of the explosion.

The bus explosion happened just hours after the Islamic State (IS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly weekend bombing at a pork joint in Komamboga, a northern suburb of the capital, Kampala that police called an 'act of domestic terrorism.'

Investigators said a 20-year-old woman was killed and three others injured in a blast at a popular roadside eatery in northern Kampala on Saturday evening.

Police said the crude bomb left underneath a table indicated the work of an unsophisticated local outfit, and played down any connection to foreign networks.

However, in a message sent via its communication channels, the Islamic State's Central Africa Province said it carried out the attack, and claimed it killed two people and injured five.

