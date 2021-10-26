Rwanda Among Safest Countries for Solo Travellers

Rwanda has been ranked sixth among the top 10 safest countries for solo travellers in the world. It is the only African country on the list.

The ranking by usebounce.com in order to help travellers to choose their future solo vacation spot.

The website which offers luggage storage around the world reported that it has based its ranking on two criteria: the score of the crime index, and the score of the security index, meaning that one prepares to travel on their own, one of the essential criteria to take into account is the safety of the country in which they are going.

"Whether you are looking for calm, nature, or on the contrary entertainment, one criterion remains essential, whether you are a single woman or a single man: the security of the country in which you are going," reads part of the statement.

The ranking is mainly made up of European countries, with one Asian country (Japan), and an African country (Rwanda).

France, which has often featured in the rankings is not present.

With a score of 21.7 for the crime index, and a score of 78.3 for the security index, Switzerland is the safest country for solo travellers just behind Slovenia, with scores of 22.3 (crime index) and 77.7 (security index), and Japan (crime index: 22.4; security index: 77.7).

Georgia is the fourth, Iceland, the fifth, Croatia, the seventh, Czech Republic, the eighth, Austria, the ninth and Denmark, the tenth.

In 2018, Rwanda was ranked second safest place in Africa by the Global Law and Order report where Gallup's Law and Order Index which gauges people's sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement indicated that 83 per cent of Rwandan residents have confidence in the local police force and feel safe walking alone at night.