Zimbabwe: Artistes Join Hands to Fight Child Marriages

A number of top local musicians from different genres have come together to produce a song titled "Regai Dzive Shiri" as their way of advocating against child marriages and abuse.

Locally-based international energy infrastructure developer, Power Giants Private Limited, collaborated with musicians, raising awareness and fighting against escalating cases of child abuse in the country.

Research shows that violence can negatively impact children's educational performance and achievement, which can have long-term economic consequences, including poverty, impairment of brain development as well as mental health problems.

After noting the increase in cases of child abuse and marriages, the musicians came together with the agenda of helping strike off the abuse from society.

The song, which was pre-launched last week, is expected to be out in three weeks.

It comprises 11 singers who include Minister Michael Mahendere, Sulumani Chimbetu, Lawrence Gunda, Sandra Ndebele, Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Carven Gumbanjera, Progress Chipfumo and Selmor Mtukudzi.

Mahendere said in an interview that the agenda of the collaboration was to teach the public and raise awareness issues on the importance of protecting young children from all forms of abuse.

"We are pushing the word to go viral to the victims, parents, teachers to raise the awareness so as to protect our children," he said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development contains a bold and ambitious call to end violence against children and acknowledging its eradication as a key component of sustainable development.

A crucial step towards achieving this universal imperative is the mobilisation of political will and the promotion of evidence-based strategies to address multiple contributing factors, including social and cultural norms that condone violence, lack of adequate policies and legislation, insufficient services for victims, and limited investments in effective systems to prevent and respond to violence.

Power Giants founder Edzai Kachirekwa said they were concerned with the rise in cases of child abuse and decided to fight the evil practise through song.

"The next generation needs protection, everyday we hear and read stories of child abuse, child marriages, this has to stop now," he said.

"I sat down with Minister Michael Mahendere and others as a production team and decided to do a song that should make an impact at national level in the fight against child abuse. We are saying no to child abuse, using our song to denounce those social ills."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Human Rights Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Power Giants, a member of Energy Giants South Africa, is involved in a variety of electrical works ranging from industrial, commercial to agriculture installations and high voltage line constructions and maintenance.

The company, whose roots are spread across the SADC region, has also donated food, sanitary wear and blankets to less privileged families.

Recently, it donated food to over 200 vulnerable families in Zimbabwe.

The company sponsored an entrepreneur programme known as "Ndine Thaza" on national television aimed at empowering small businesses.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) and other organisations representing the girl child raised concern over continued abuse of girls and urged the Government to urgently align laws on rights of women and girls with the constitution.