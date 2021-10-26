Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Officials Loot Pfumvudza Inputs

ZANU PF youths allegedly looted maize seed and fertilizer during the recent launch at Sipambi Business Centre in Masvingo.

Everyone who attended the launch received a 10kg bag of maize seed, but it is alleged that some party youths connived to loot some of the inputs, which they are now selling on the black market for as low as US$10.

A similar packet costs US$30 in the shops.

Some of the locals were angered by the criteria that was used in distributing the inputs as Zanu PF youths took charge of the distribution process.

Zanu PF Masvingo chairperson who also doubles as minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira could not be drawn to comment as his mobile went unanswered up until the time of publication.

However, Zanu-PF Masvingo youth league commissar, Sengerayi Manyanga dismissed the allegations saying everything was done in a transparent manner but said the complaints were being raised by greedy people.

"Everything went well there was nothing amiss. These allegations are probably coming from some businesspeople who wanted to loot and sell the inputs. The president said these inputs should be given for free and that is what was done," Manyanga said.

MDC-Alliance members are also accusing the ruling party of monopolising government initiatives that they say are only benefiting Zanu-PF members.

MDC-Alliance Masvingo provincial spokesperson Derek Charamba said they have since told their members not to bother themselves attending such programs where they will be embarrassed.

"Zanu-PF is in the habit of monopolizing this programme and our people don't get anything. We know that they don't give our people anything and our people now no longer go for such kind of programmes because they will be embarrassed and send away empty handed," Charamba said.

Last year some Zaka villagers in Ward 19 were denied access to the inputs on the basis that they are MDC-Alliance supporters despite meeting the requirement of digging holes and filling them with manure.