Namibia: DTS Regain the Lead in Men's Premier League

DTS regained the lead in the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Men's Premier League with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Nust on Saturday.

DTS took a while to break down Nust's resistance, holding a narrow 1-0 lead at the half time break, but stepped up the tempo after the break to run out comfortable winners.

After applying the early pressure, with a shot by Christopher Dalton hitting the crossbar, DTS finally took the lead when Dalton scored from a short corner after 10 minutes.

DTS won several more short corners in the second quarter, but Nust's defence held out till just before half time when they conceded two goals in two minutes.

An unmarked David Britz latched onto a long upfield clearance to beat Nust's keeper Alex Kurangera from close range, while Dalton scored his second from a short corner a minute later, and with a 3-0 half time lead DTS were in the driving seat.

With Britz and Percy Barthram dominating the midfield, more chances came their way and they went 4-0 ahead when Lorenz Schussler finished off an attack by Britz, while Jason Bolton completed an emphatic victory with a short corner goal early in the final quarter.

The result sees DTS replacing Saints at the top of the log on eight points from two matches, while Saints are now a point behind.

The School of Excellence, meanwhile, moved up to third position on four points after thumping Windhoek Old Boys Bullets 6-1 on Saturday.

Delron Handura opened their scoring with a field goal after six minutes and more goals came their way as they ran the Bullets off their feet.

Kavee Tjikuniva added two more and Penoa Murangi one as they took a 4-0 lead at halftime, and although Pieter Bruwer pulled a goal back for the Bullets in the second half, further goals by Kevin Kapuire and Kaizemi Kandjii gave SoE a comprehensive win.

Wanderers beat Nust 2-1 on Friday, to move up to fourth place on three points.

Johan van Rooyen gave Wanderers an early lead from a short corner, while AJ Human made it 2-0 with a field goal in the second quarter.

Nust pulled a goal back through Mark Sungayi in the final stages, but it was not enough as Wanderers held on for the win.

Windhoek Old Boys moved up to second position in the Women's Premier League after an impressive 6-0 victory against School of Excellence on Saturday night.

Goals by Jarien Hartzenberg and Armin van Staden gave them a 2-0 lead by half time, but they started to take control in the second half, with especially Armin van Staden in fine form.

She scored her second from a short corner, while further goals by Hartzenberg, Kyla Landsberg and Mienke Collard sealed a fine victory.

Saints now lead the log on five points, followed by WOB on four, DTS on one and SoE on zero points.

In the Women's First Division, Wanderers surged to the top of the log after an emphatic 11-0 victory against Nust.

Leandrie Mostert was Wanderers' star player, scoring five goals, while Maryke Short added two, and Adore Meyer, Vanessa Troh, Rachel Nendongo and Liana du Plessis one goal each.

Wanderers now lead the log on seven points from two matches, followed by Saints on four points, who beat Nust 7-0.

For Saints, Chiara Witt and Uno Nuujoma scored two goals each, and Jordan Hatton Jones, Claire Gall and Alice Rowels one goal each.