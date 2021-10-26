Zimbabwe: Zim UK Community Hosts COP26 Gala

The Zimbabwe UK Community in collaboration with Zimbabwe Diaspora Business Leaders are set to host a COP26 gala featuring local artists on November 2.

Preparations for the event dubbed COP26 GALA THE RED CARPET AFFAIR have gathered momentum and organisers have dropped the star-studded line up.

UK based musician, Tytan, Ngoni Kambarami, King Alfred, Rose Chihera, Tawana Music and Kay Cie are set to perform with Glo Diamond as the host.

COP26 gala will be held at Trades Hall in Glasgow with tickets pegged at E50.

The music gala will include high profile speakers, networking with delegates and business leaders, raffles, auctions, and entertainment.

The event is a celebration of Zimbabwe's participation in the UN COP26 and a chance for Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to engage.

The 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference accelerates action towards goals of Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

COP26 summit will run from October 31 to November 12.

In an interview COP26 gala host businesswoman and philanthropist Gloraine Francis said: "We are happy that some sponsors are coming on board and these include Sovereign Cleaning Serice, Support Unlimited UK, Tese- Sonke Agriculture Solutions, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority,Young Women For ED, Zanu PF UK, She Builds Vision, De genesis, Support Unlimited UK and Wamambo Holdings among others.

"One of our lead sponsors is Mr Mangaba of Potters Healthcare LTd. We can say we are ready for the event, and it is a platform to network, socialise, promote your brand whilst exhibiting your products."

She added: "It would be a pleasure to have you as part of this wonderful event. Some of the performers include Tytan, King Alfred, Rose Chihera, Kay Cle,Ngoni Kambarami and Tawana Music. Guests are expected to part away with £50."