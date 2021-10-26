Zimbabwe: Imposter Cops Nabbed for Armed Robbery

26 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have arrested two armed robbers who were posing as police officers.

The pair of Chikomborero Gono (28) and Luckson Tsingano (32), was part of a gang which was faking to be police officers.

In a Twitter post, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest: "Police in Mutawatawa joined hands with members of the public and managed to arrest two of the several armed robbery suspects, who were masquerading as police officers.

"The suspects robbed Tinotenda Karumazondo (21) employed at a local gold milling company of US$15 000, 49 grammes of gold and a cellphone before kidnapping him, tying him with shoelaces and spraying him with an unknown substance that made him unconscious."

A member of the public reportedly sustained a gunshot wound on the palm during the robbery.

Gono and Tsingano are assisting police with investigations, while a manhunt has since been launched for the other unidentified suspects.

