Zimbabwe: Mafume Seeks Magistrate's Recusal

Suspended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is seeking recusal of Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna from his corruption case arguing he has exhibited lack of impartiality.

Mafume is facing charges of obstructing course of justice after he allegedly tried to bribe a witness in his other case of criminal abuse of office.

Mafume said Nduna previously denied him bail as such he has different view on the allegations.

The State is expected to file its written response on Thursday and the ruling is expected on October 27.

He was arrested for the offence four days after he had been released on $30 000 bail at the High Court.

It was alleged that Mafume allegedly offered to pay US$1 500 to Edgar Dzehonye, a key witness in the case in which he is being accused of parcelling out land, so that he testifies in his favour in court.

The State alleges that Mafume violated his bail conditions and contacted Dzehonye, through a WhatsApp voice call, requesting to meet him and discuss his criminal case before the courts.