Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 711 Infections Monday

According to the NCDC, the new infection toll includes backlogs of cases, with Delta State topping the chart with 508 total cases for July 27 to October 13, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said two more people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the country's fatality toll to 2,884 on Monday.

The NCDC data also shows that additional 711 new infections were confirmed on Monday across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 211,171.

According to the centre, the new infection toll includes backlogs of cases, with Delta State topping the chart with 508 total cases for July 27 to October 13, 2021.

NCDC added that 202,674 people have been successfully treated and discharged as of Monday, including backlogs of community discharges from the FCT, Imo and Abia states.

Breakdown

Following Delta State on the log is Plateau State in the North-central and Rivers State in the South-south with 41 and 40 cases respectively.

The FCT reported 32 cases, Enugu, 24; while Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic, reported 19 cases.

Also, Imo State in the South-east reported 16 cases, followed by Cross River and Ekiti States with nine cases each and Abia State with four cases.

While Benue and Kano reported three cases each, Bauchi, Bayelsa and Ogun State recorded one case each.

Ondo, Osun and Sokoto states recorded no cases on Monday.