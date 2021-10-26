Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Ahead of Investment Summit

26 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The president would perform the lesser Hajj in Madinah and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and some members of his entourage landed at the King Khalid International Airport Riyadh at about 11.00 p.m. local time.

The president was welcomed at the airport by a team of Saudi government and Nigerian Embassy officials, some cabinet ministers from Nigeria as well as some members of Nigerian community in Saudi Arabia.

NAN reports that the president is expected to be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

According to an earlier statement on the summit, reissued by Garba Shehu, spokesman of the president, on Monday in Abuja, the three-day event, with the theme, Investment in Humanity, would host global executives and asset managers.

It would deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

Mr Shehu said the president would perform the lesser Hajj in Madinah and Makkah before returning to the country on Friday.

Those accompanying the president on the trip include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Communications; Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

Others are the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, and Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji.

Some of the invitees from the private sector include Mohammed Indimi, Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe, Leo Stan Ekeh, Alan Seinfield and Dahiru Mangal.

