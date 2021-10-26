Nigeria: Police Fix Oct 29 for Constables' Recruitment Test in Katsina

The Katsina state Police command has fixed October 29 and 30 for the conduct of a Computer Based Test (CBT) as part of the constables' recruitment process in the state, according to a statement issued to newsmen, on Monday, in Katsina, by the command's spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah.

"This is to inform the general public that the ongoing recruitment of police constables into the NPF will continue with the CBT.

"The test is scheduled to take place on October 29 and 30, 2021, at the Umaru Musa Yar'adua University and the Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic from 8 am to 3 pm.

"Candidates are to check their emails for invitation letter, venue and time of exams.

"For those who could not access their emails, are advised to report at the Police Headquarters, Katsina, to check for their names", the statement said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria