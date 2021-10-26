Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Six, Abduct Several Others in Katsina

26 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida Mafara

Residents of neighbouring community said "the bandits killed and abducted people, burnt down houses and shops in Unguwar Samanja village and then withdrew without stealing anything".

At least six people have reportedly been killed while several others were abducted after bandits on Sunday evening raided Unguwar Samanja village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and has suffered many attacks in the past.

Residents of neighbouring Daudawa told Premium Times that the bandits arrived at the village at 5:49 p.m. when residents where preparing for the dawn prayer.

Faskari local government area has suffered many attacks from bandits.

It is one of the 13 local government areas in Katsina State where telecom services have been cut.

A civil society organisation in Daudawa had cried out that despite the security measures taken by the state government, Faskari local government area has remained under attack.

Deadly attack

Nasir Hassan, a resident of Daudawa, said the attackers rode into the village on motorcycles minutes before the dawn prayer and started shooting sporadically.

"From what I gathered, five people were confirmed dead after the attack and they have been buried today (Monday) morning," he said.

Mr Hassan, who is a student of a tertiary institution in Zamfara State, said the attackers also abducted several people but he had not ascertained their number.

"They also burnt down houses and shops before leaving the village. I was told that they did not loot the shops, they only burnt them," he said.

However, another resident of Daudawa, Auwal Liman, said the number of those killed had risen to six, including another person killed in the outskirts of the village, who was reportedly from Unguwar Labbo community.

Bahisulhaq Alhassan, a student in Faskari, told PREMIUM TIMES that one of those killed was his friend.

"His name is Jaafar Kabir and he was killed on his way to Daudawa from Unguwar Samanja."

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X