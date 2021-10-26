Nigeria: Again, Gunmen Kill Six, Abduct Several Others in Katsina

Residents of neighbouring community said "the bandits killed and abducted people, burnt down houses and shops in Unguwar Samanja village and then withdrew without stealing anything".

At least six people have reportedly been killed while several others were abducted after bandits on Sunday evening raided Unguwar Samanja village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari and has suffered many attacks in the past.

Residents of neighbouring Daudawa told Premium Times that the bandits arrived at the village at 5:49 p.m. when residents where preparing for the dawn prayer.

Faskari local government area has suffered many attacks from bandits.

It is one of the 13 local government areas in Katsina State where telecom services have been cut.

A civil society organisation in Daudawa had cried out that despite the security measures taken by the state government, Faskari local government area has remained under attack.

Deadly attack

Nasir Hassan, a resident of Daudawa, said the attackers rode into the village on motorcycles minutes before the dawn prayer and started shooting sporadically.

"From what I gathered, five people were confirmed dead after the attack and they have been buried today (Monday) morning," he said.

Mr Hassan, who is a student of a tertiary institution in Zamfara State, said the attackers also abducted several people but he had not ascertained their number.

"They also burnt down houses and shops before leaving the village. I was told that they did not loot the shops, they only burnt them," he said.

However, another resident of Daudawa, Auwal Liman, said the number of those killed had risen to six, including another person killed in the outskirts of the village, who was reportedly from Unguwar Labbo community.

Bahisulhaq Alhassan, a student in Faskari, told PREMIUM TIMES that one of those killed was his friend.

"His name is Jaafar Kabir and he was killed on his way to Daudawa from Unguwar Samanja."

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.