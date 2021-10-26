South Africa Cannot Afford Another Chief Justice Mistake

analysis

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

There can be little doubt that the judiciary is in the eye of a political storm, as the politics in South Africa descends into ever-increasing acrimony and division. We need a judicial leader who will ensure the public regains confidence in the judiciary.

Jacob Zuma, aided and abetted by his legal team, has one objective in mind -- to ensure that his criminal trial never moves out of the interlocutory blocks. The new target is Billy Downer SC, who is widely regarded by informed sources in the legal profession as the country's finest prosecutor.

No matter to the Zuma team; Downer is fair game in the war against law. And if the attacks on Downer fail, the team will move on the entire National Prosecuting Authority and if necessary the judiciary.

It is a case of no trial at any cost, even if it involves the destruction of all key legal institutions. Even on medical parole, Zuma appears to be perfectly able to launch his own verbal rockets on the citadel of the judicial...