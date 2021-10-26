Zimbabwe: Northern Region Div One to Unveil Another Sponsor

THE ZIFA Northern Region Division One are set to unveil another sponsorship package tomorrow in Harare.

The new sponsors, Axis Solution, are expected to bankroll an eight-team knock-out tournament once the lower leagues are back in action.

They were given the green light for a return to action at the weekend.

The league is sponsored by Ruyamuro Service Stations.

Axis Solution will also sponsor the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Top Goal-scorer, Player of the Tournament as well as the Coach of the Tournament.

The prize money for the eight-team tournament will be revealed tomorrow.

Northern Region league chairman Martin Kweza said they were committed to increase the competition among players in their league.

"This is a commitment from the league, in its efforts to enhance player development, by increasing the number of competitions within the league," said Kweza.

"We pledge to do our best, to protect the image of the sponsor, Axis Solutions yet, at the same time, increase their brand awareness, across all environs," he said.

Football was last played in Division One, at the end of the 2019 season.

However, clubs are preparing for the resumption of the league. The Northern Region, which was on a vaccination drive, encouraging their clubs to get the jab, have already trained Covid-19 compliance officers, in preparation for the restart.