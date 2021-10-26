Zimbabwe: Thrills, Spills As Volleyball Bounces Back

HARARE and Mashonaland East have begun their provincial leagues amid expectations the two leagues will help fine-tune the country's representatives in the Zone V1 African Club Volleyball Championships Africa Zone set for January next year.

Only the two provinces have been given the green light to restart their leagues, with the other provinces also expected to be cleared, in the coming weeks. But, the good thing is that all the four men's and as many women's clubs,which will be representing Zimbabwe in Maputo, Mozambique, are from the two provinces.

ZRP Support Unit, NABA, Harare City and UZ Wolves will represent the country in the women's section.

Manyame Falcons, ZRP Support, Harare City and UZ Wolves will play in the men's category in Mozambique.

They were all in action over the weekend.

The teams last played the game in March 2020. But, Mashonaland East Volleyball Association chairman, Thulisani Zarima, is happy with the level of competition being exhibited, by the teams. "Of course, you would see some gaps and we are sure we will take some time noticing some of the flaws but we are satisfied with the competitiveness being shown by the clubs," said Zarima.

"We last played the game in 2020 and I should say we are happy with what we saw.

"We would also want to thank the Sports and Recreation Commission, who gave us the green light, to start the games."

Harare Volleyball Association chairman, Priestledge Nhamburo, echoed the same sentiments. "Our athletes had been so keen to resume competition. We applaud the SRC for allowing us to start the games.

"We just hope to complete the games considering the rainy season is upon us.

"Our teams will utilise these competitions, as part of their preparations for the Zone V1 African Club Championships, to be held in January 2022, in Mozambique," said Nhamburo.

In Harare, JVicks Women beat newcomers Chitungwiza Pythons 3-0 while ZRP Mambas edged Manyame Falcons 3-2.

ZRP Support made light work of Harare City beating them 3-0. In the men's section, ZRP Support Unit were 3-0 victors over Chitungwiza Pythons with Chitungwiza Volleyball Club earning a 3-0 over Manyame Falcons.

In Mashonaland East, Ruwa had a dominant Sunday, in both the women's and men's sections, with the men's side crushing Cheetahs and Kefaloes to shoot to the top of the log, while their women counterparts also beat Riverside, Chishawasha and Kefaloes, to assume control of the proceedings.