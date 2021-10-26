Zimbabwe: Violent Teacher Granted Wish

The unqualified mathematics teacher ordered to perform 630 hours of community service for assaulting one of his students in full view of other learners at a Harare college, has managed to get his unpaid work moved from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to Epworth Police Station, near where he now lives.

Talent Chingwaru (29) was at the Harare Magistrates Court seeking to be transferred from Parirenyatwa, saying he had changed his place of residence.

He told Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga that he was no longer staying in Mt Pleasant and was now in Epworth, and asked to be transferred to any near Government institution since it would be difficult for him to travel to Parirenyatwa every day to perform the community service.

Chingwaru, who claims to be a Wits University trained engineer, was initially jailed for 36 months before 18 months were set aside for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 18 months were suspended on condition that he performs 630 hours of community service at Parirenyatwa.

In sentencing Chingwaru, who was filmed assaulting the student at Einstein Tuition Centre, Mrs Taruvinga said although he should be given another chance to reform, he should control his anger.

"It is fortunate that the complaint did not suffer any permanent injuries," she said. "You could have lost your job and potential employers might not want to accept you because of publicity that was involved."

"Accused, you need to be given another chance to reform and you need to control your anger."

Mrs Taruvinga noted that corporal punishment had been outlawed in 2014 after the upper courts noted that it was inhumane.