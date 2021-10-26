Zimbabwe: Spotlight Falls On Lower Leagues Again

THE decision by the Sports Commission to give the green light for the lower leagues to restart their football activities is likely to cast the spotlight on the Division Three and Four leagues.

The leagues, which have largely been dormant, were catapulted into the spotlight last year when the ZIFA board announced a cash injection into these structures.

The money was part of the Covid-19 relief allocation from ZIFA to their affiliates to help them regain their footin, after being battered by Covid-19.

It was a global injection into football by FIFA, through their member associations, to resuscitate the game.

However, there were some eyebrows raised when ZIFA revealed they had poured US$66 000 into Division Three and Four leagues.

Stakeholders were quick to point out that these leagues have been inactive for years, and wondered if the association were planning to get them back into life.

However, now that the SRC have given the green light for the lower leagues to restart their activities, it will be interesting to note if the Division Three and Four leagues are also back in action.

Harare and Manicaland are the only two provinces which, so far, been cleared to resume activities.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said more affiliates will be given the green light, in the coming days.

"Affiliates were requested to provide supporting documents on their state of preparedness for the resumption of the games," he said.

"So, those that submitted their documentation were vetted and got the nod from the SRC.

"The process is still on-going.

"We are expecting to get more applications and, if they satisfy the conditions, then they will be permitted."

Harare province have not had Division Three and Four leagues, for over a decade.

They have Division 2A and 2B, from where they promote teams, into the ZIFA Northern Region Division One league.

ZIFA Manicaland Province also run a Division 2 League, which is divided into three leagues -- Chipinge (comprising of Chipinge, Chimanimani and Checheche teams), 2A (comprising of Mutare and surrounding areas) and 2B (which comprises of Mutare and surrounding areas).

They are hoping to add one more league, with the proposed formation of the Checheche league, to make four Division 2 leagues. At the end of the season, two top teams from the league clash in the promotional play-offs, which then sees one team being promoted to the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League.

"We have Division 2A and 2B comprising 20 teams each. So, in total, we have 40 teams. We are doing our best to develop the game in the province," said Harare Province chairman, Robert Tembo.

"The winners from these leagues are promoted to the Northern Region Division One.

"In the past, when the finances permitted, we also used to have Division Three and Division Four.

"It has been a while now. We had promotions and relegation. But now we don't relegate from Division Two. We just promote to the Northern Region Division One."

The ZIFA allocation of US$66 000 was for referees which the association said handle matches, in Division Three and Four league.

This was more than the US$44 000 that was set aside for the Premier Soccer League referees, which has since been exhausted.

ZIFA have 10 regions which are supposed to have leagues running up to Division Four.

However, the provincial leagues are mostly active from Division Two.

Most of the regions have not had running leagues in Division Three and Four for more than a decade. But, ZIFA defended their decision, saying the referees in Division Three and Four also needed to benefit from the FIFA bailout.

The money was part of the US$1.8 million received from FIFA and CAF for Covid-19 relief.

"The other US$66 000 that had been earmarked for the top-flight (PSL), in the second tranche, will now be channelled towards lower leagues referees' fees, when competitions resume," said ZIFA in a statement then.

"In retrospect, we realised that we had overlooked these officials, while clubs in the lower leagues also suffered financial distress, if not worse than those in the top-flight.

"The revisions made to the allocations were derived from several recommendations gleaned from extensive consultation with all assembly members, PSL governors included.

"The administration fund initially set aside for PSL was slashed because we also realised that there was need for equitable distribution for administration relief among all affiliates.

"Further it must be corrected that the amount highlighted as US$66 000 for referees is meant to pay referees in lower leagues, when football resumes from Division 1 to Division 4, while the $44 000 attributable to PSL referees is for referees' fees, when football resumes.

"This, therefore, means that both the PSL clubs and lower leagues clubs will be covered from paying for referees' expenses."