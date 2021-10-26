South Africa: Things Fall Apart in South Africa Today and ANC Leadership Appears Unable to Act Decisively

analysis

There is a general sense of 'things falling apart' in South Africa today, something more than corruption or widespread ineffectiveness, but a broader systemic failure in the state at various levels but also, manifestations of social disintegration, breaking of already fairly fragile bonds between inhabitants of the country, and apparently more extensive abusive behaviour.

It is necessary to return to the notion that the people who were oppressed under apartheid remain oppressed in present conditions, more than 27 years after the onset of democracy. That is not to say that those who are oppressed today are exactly the same people or categories of people as those under apartheid. Some have escaped, to a greater or lesser extent, into better living situations and the conditions of some may have worsened.

The manifestation of this oppression means the failure to meet the "basic needs" of most of the inhabitants of the country, as required under the Constitution. It also entails widespread violence and human rights abuse directed mainly against the poor, as witnessed in extended form, during the lockdown. It is, however, a fact of life that the poor and marginalised can count on police violence as a feature of their lives....