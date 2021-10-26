South Africa: Cleaner Energy Future - Coal Mining Houses Exxaro and Seriti Hope Green Is the New Black

25 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

In the midst of a global coal shortage that is driving the price of the world's dirtiest but most abundant fossil fuel to record levels, South Africa's two biggest coal miners are taking steps towards a cleaner energy future.

Mining houses Exxaro and Seriti Resources have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Eskom that will see them developing renewable energy projects to lower the carbon footprint at their mining operations.

The two miners contribute about 80% of Eskom's coal supply per year, which equates to roughly 72 million tonnes. By implementing renewable energy solutions at their Eskom-tied operations and at related Eskom sites, Seriti and Exxaro aim to achieve both carbon reduction and cost savings in the generation and use of electricity at these mines.

Under the MOU, Seriti envisages achieving a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 350,000 tonnes per year, more than half of its current emissions of 700,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent through the consumption of coal-fired electricity generation. Exxaro envisages achieving a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 130,000 tonnes per annum at its Matla Coal Mine, which represents a saving of 70% of the greenhouse gasses with Matla at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

