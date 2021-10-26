South Africa: Political Parties in Tshwane Commit to Helping the Homeless

analysis

On Monday, the University of Pretoria's Unit for Street Homelessness in partnership with the Tshwane Homelessness Forum and the National Homeless Network launched the Tshwane Homeless Manifesto.

'This manifesto is a public declaration. We have long enough witnessed an injustice that has been perpetuated in South African cities and the world at large. We are here to reinforce our combined commitment to cities that are just, liveable and sustainable for all, including the homeless," said Dr Genevieve James at the Tshwane Homeless Manifesto launch on Monday. James is the community engagement and outreach deputy director at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

The launch is part of a wider National Homeless Manifesto by the National Homeless Network that aims at ensuring the homeless have:

Access to shelter;

Access to healthcare;

Access to sanitation and ablution facilities;

Equal treatment by local law and security forces; and

Equal economic opportunity.

The event follows the social contract signed in April 2021 by Tshwane stakeholders that include Professor Jerry Pillay, Dean of the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Pretoria, and Thabisile Vilakazi, the city's MMC for community and social development.

The social contract commits the stakeholders to raise awareness on...