South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage Two Load Shedding

26 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage two load shedding from this morning until Saturday morning.

This as the power utility continues to struggle to build up its emergency reserves following rolling blackouts over the weekend and on Monday evening.

Eskom said although much work had been done to replenish its capacity, delays hampered the suspension of the rolling blackouts.

"While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves," Eskom said.

The entity said that it expects more generation units to return to service during the week.

"Eskom anticipates to return Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend. Eskom also expects to return five other units to service during the week. However, there are number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints."

On Monday, Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said despite challenges, the power utility expects to keep the lights on during the local government elections on 1 November.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X