Tanzania: Project Leaves Marks On Health Services in Central Zone

THE third-phase of the Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS) 'Tuimarishe Afya' project in Central Zone has recorded tremendous success and stimulated innovations in health financing.

Presenting on the project which is implemented by Tanzanian and Switzerland governments during the Capitalization workshop, HPSS Zonal Consultant, Ms Antusa Costantine named other areas which have positive impact as Community Health Fund (CHF Iliyoboreshwa), medicine Supply and management in the area of Jazia PVS.

Also, she said, they have improved the rollout of Health Technology Management approaches and procedures and Health Promotion system operationalisation in the country.

"The health system of Tanzania is strengthened in respect to iCHF health insurance, Jazia PVS medicine management, health technology management, and community participatory health promotion" she said

On health financing, Ms Antusa said before the HPSS interventions the CHF Iliyoboreshwa was facing a number of challenges including incomplete database for CHF scheme.

Moreover, she said, there was weak CHF coordination structure of Circular no 1 on the implementation of Improved CHF since it was not fully internalized, lack of capacity of coordinators, IT officers and accountants on executing their defined roles and responsibilities.

In Central zone, the project was being carried in Dodoma, Manyara and Singida regions and by the end it has improved services and health dispensing in the areas.

She said regional teams have earned skills on planning, procuring, distributing and controlling CHF enrolment materials as well as to plan and conduct CHF promotion Campaigns through community meetings, promotional Posters, rollup banners, cross banners as well as community Radio.

"We want it to be sustainable in all Councils to make all Tanzanians have access to affordable health services and to encourage members of the community to join the CHF since all the challenges, including shortage of medicines in health centers have already been addressed" said the HPSS Central Zone Consultant.

She said it was high time for the government to convene meetings over Improved CHF in which they will discuss challenges and come up with the best way forward to address the shortcomings.

Speaking on behalf of Central Zone Regional Medical Officers (RMOs), Dr Damas Kayena said though the HPSS project they managed to improve health services in the availability of medicines and medical equipment, calling upon citizens to join the Fund.